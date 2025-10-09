The 121st Red River Rivalry game pits new implications for Oklahoma football. A victory does more than enhance the Sooners' College Football Playoff chances. It buries rival Texas even further.

The Longhorns lost new ground in both the Southeastern Conference and College Football Playoff race Saturday, falling to Florida in upset fashion. Texas now wants nothing more than to get back into the national picture by taking down its neighbors to the north.

Brent Venables, meanwhile, earns his chance to even his overall record against the ‘Horns. John Mateer's health is in question, though, as he's listed as questionable following hand surgery.

Many will wonder if the quarterback's hand becomes a factor in what's going to be his first Red River contest. Mateer is pushing to play, but his health isn't the X-factor here.

A pivotal weapon for Venables claims that title as he'll share the field with Arch Manning.

Oklahoma needs this X-factor unleashed on Texas

Fans and pundits will attempt to hype Manning versus Mateer. Especially since this rivalry has seen names like Quinn Ewers, Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy and Vince Young lead their offenses.

But we're going with R Mason Thomas as Saturday's X-factor for multiple reasons.

The edge rusher is the one who'll really face off with Manning. Thomas becomes responsible for unlocking Venables' defense up front.

He's the Sooners' most relentless pass rusher — and a integral reason behind their top-ranked defense in the nation.

OU enters allowing an average of 193 yards per game, making this defense the only one surrendering under 200 each contest. The Fort Lauderdale native moves first and leaves destruction behind.

Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas is going to likely keep climbing up boards before April. A sub-250 EDGE, but he's so explosive and brings way more strength and power than he's currently getting credit for, both as a pass rusher and run defender. pic.twitter.com/S1KS7VyZMG — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) September 21, 2025

He raised his game another level facing former teammate Jackson Arnold of Auburn. But there's another reason why the latest Red River Rivalry carries importance to Thomas.

Oklahoma defender raises stock by manhandling Texas

NFL teams gravitate toward cat-quick pass rushers, especially ones with a high sack rate attached to them.

Thomas makes up for his rather diminutive 6-foot-2, 249-pound frame with relentless energy off the edge. But pro teams also should look into his hustle when plays don't go right.

The pursuit speed from Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas to save the touchdown is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/TK8jGA0ZWi — Jack Brentnall (@Jack_Brentnall) September 21, 2025

Scouts and general managers need to watch his speed-to-power combination — even when facing a double team.

R Mason Thomas speed-to-power 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/PQVbfmu549 — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 20, 2025

Venables and Oklahoma need the disruptive version of Thomas for Saturday. Thomas playing this high-energy style permeates onto the rest of the Sooners defenders.

He'll face his dual blockers and chips from wide receivers/tight ends. But that speed can wear down Manning's protection. Thomas is capable of stealing the show inside the Cotton Bowl — and hand Texas its 52nd loss in the historic rivalry game.