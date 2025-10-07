Oklahoma football quarterback John Mateer is doing everything possible to get back on the field.

After undergoing hand surgery last month, the Sooners’ starting signal-caller continues to make progress toward a potential return, just in time for one of the biggest games of the season.

Recently, Mateer shared a positive post-surgery message with fans, expressing gratitude and optimism for his recovery. “Thank God for a successful procedure. Dr. Shin is the GOAT. BOOMER SOONER!!” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

His upbeat post quickly spread through the fanbase, with Oklahoma supporters flooding the comments to encourage their quarterback and celebrate his fighting spirit.

Now, there’s growing optimism inside the program that Mateer might return sooner than expected. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, “Oklahoma QB John Mateer is pushing to return this week for the game against Texas. There’s a belief that his return is possible, as he’s reacted well to surgery.”

That update couldn’t come at a better time for the Sooners. The Red River Rivalry against Texas is always one of college football’s defining games, and having Mateer back would be a huge boost.

Before his injury, Mateer had thrown for 1,215 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions while leading Oklahoma to an unbeaten start. His calm command of the offense and mobility made him one of the Big 12’s most dynamic players before the setback.

In Mateer’s absence, Michael Hawkins Jr. has stepped in under center. Head coach Brent Venables praised Hawkins’ poise and preparation, calling him “hungry, humble, and ultra talented.” But there’s no denying the difference Mateer makes when he’s on the field; his leadership and playmaking have been key to Oklahoma’s early success.

As the Sooners prepare for Texas, all eyes will be on Mateer’s status. His return would not only energize the locker room but also give Oklahoma its best chance to remain undefeated heading into the second half of the season.