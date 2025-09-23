As the Oklahoma State football team fired head coach Mike Gundy, the program will now go through a search for the next person to fill the role for the foreseeable future. While there had been hot seat rumors around Gundy and Oklahoma State football, he had been the head coach for the last two decades, and now there is an interim to fill the spot for now.

According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, it will be Doug Meacham who will take over for Gundy for now as the Cowboys look for a permanent selection.

“Doug Meacham will be the interim coach, per sources,” Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Meacham is an alum of the school where he was hired to be the offensive coordinator in December of 2024, where, before, the coach was with TCU since 2020 in a multitude of positions on offense. Cowboys Athletic Director Chad Weiberg would release a statement and say that the school is “grateful” for the success that Gundy brought for a long time.

“Cowboy Football reached an unprecedented level of success and national prominence under Coach Gundy's leadership,” Weiberg said. “I believe I speak for OSU fans everywhere when I say that we are grateful for all he did to raise the standard and show us all what is possible for Oklahoma State football.”

Oklahoma State football is entering a “new era” after Mike Gundy's firing

With Gundy's firing at the Oklahoma State football team expected, it still marks a “new era,” as Weiberg mentioned, for the program after the head coach was in his 21st season.

“College football has changed drastically in the last few years, and the investment needed to compete at the highest level has never been more important,” Weiberg said. “As we search for the next head coach of Cowboy Football, we are looking for someone who can lead our program in this new era.”

Despite the opening win over UT Martin, the Cowboys lost the next two games, the first being to No. 6 Oregon at the time, as they dominated 69-3. Gundy's last game was coaching the team in a 19-12 loss to Tulsa, leading the program to make a change at the position.

At any rate, Mecham now leads the Cowboys as the team's next game is on Saturday afternoon against Baylor.