The 2025 season has been nothing short of a disaster for the Oklahoma State football program through three games. The Cowboys are 1-2 through three games, but they have looked awful in those games. Gundy completely reworked his staff and re-negotiated his contract for a lesser buyout, which would have been more friendly to the Cowboys if they had decided to part ways with Gundy.

Despite the rough start to the year and the questions about his job security, Mike Gundy was defiant about wanting this season to be his last one. When Joe Mussato from the Oklahoman asked about wanting this season to be his last one, he said he loved answering that question.

“100%. That's a good question. I like that question,” Gundy said.

He went more in-depth on his job security and said that he thinks those questions are “fair” after the way last season finished and the Cowboys started the season.

“I’m under contract here for 3.5 years, I think,” Gundy said, via ESPN college football reporter Eli Lederman. “When I was hired here to take this job, ever since that day, I’ve put my heart and soul into this, and I will continue to do that (until) at some point, if I say I don’t want to do it or if somebody else says we don’t want you to do it.”

Mike Gundy is Oklahoma State football and has been since college. Gundy was the starting quarterback for the Cowboys from 1986 to 1989 and was the quarterback under center during Barry Sanders' time in Stillwater. The Cowboys also gave him his start in coaching in 1990. After he bounced around a little bit, he came back to Stillwater in 2001 and, by 2005, was named head coach.

It has been a long 21 years in Stillwater, with some extremely high moments and some lows. Those lows are where we are at right now. Last year was the start of it because the team fell off a cliff after winning 10 games the year prior in 2023. The Cowboys had a protracted renegotiation with Gundy to move forward, but with how this season has started, Gundy's tenure might be over before this season ends.