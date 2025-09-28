The Oklahoma State football team is looking for a head coach, after the firing of Mike Gundy. Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is seen as a top candidate to take the job, per NFL.com. Robinson played college football at Oklahoma State.

“OSU athletics director Chad Weiberg has retained a search firm, TurnkeyZRG, to help facilitate the search to replace Gundy, who turned the program into a perennial winner,” Ian Rapoport wrote for the outlet. “Robinson, in his second year as Falcons OC, is slated to figure prominently. Sources close to the search say there has been no contact yet between Robinson and OSU.”

Oklahoma State is 1-3 this season. The Cowboys fired Gundy after a 1-2 start, including a loss to Tulsa. Doug Meacham is the interim head coach.

The Falcons are 1-2 this season in the NFL. Atlanta plays the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Zac Robinson could be the answer at Oklahoma State

Robinson is well-educated about the Oklahoma State football program. He could be the answer for a team looking to once again reach the top of the Big 12 conference. The Cowboys are 4-12 overall since the start of the 2024 college football season.

Article Continues Below

Robinson played at Oklahoma State from 2005-2009. He was there when Gundy was first starting his long Oklahoma State tenure. Robinson was drafted in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played in the NFL as quarterback from 2010-2013.

A lot hinges on how well the Falcons do this season in the NFL. Atlanta looked lost on offense in their last game, a 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

There may be a quarterback controversy going on with the Falcons. Michael Penix Jr. was replaced in the Panthers game by Kirk Cousins. Penix has struggled somewhat since he joined the team in 2024. This season, Penix has 605 passing yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions.

Other candidates rumored to be up for the job at Oklahoma State include Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne.