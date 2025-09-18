Oklahoma State football has managed to add a transfer quarterback who appears to be immediately eligible to play.

The Cowboys, weeks removed from starting quarterback Hauss Hejny's foot injury and subsequent surgery, have added former North Alabama quarterback Noah Walters to their online roster, according to On3's Pete Nakos, who said Walters “provides some needed QB depth” to Oklahoma State.

Typically, midseason transfers would not be allowed to play until the following season, but since Walters redshirted during the 2024 season at UCF, he will be able to suit up for Oklahoma State immediately. Additionally, according to Pokes Report, Walters has been around the program for several weeks, likely shortly after Hejny underwent surgery.

A native of Lincoln, Nebraska, Walters began his college career at North Alabama in 2022, when he threw for 1,799 yards, scored 18 touchdowns, and was named ASUN Conference Freshman of the Year. As a sophomore, he threw 21 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while passing for more than 2,300 yards.

He transferred to UCF ahead of the 2024 season, but he did not play football and took a redshirt year, opening the proverbial door for his arrival in Stillwater.

Oklahoma State's last time out ended with among the worst losses in program history; two weeks ago, the Cowboys were blown out 69-3 by Oregon in Eugene. Zane Flores, who took over at quarterback after Hejny's injury the previous week, completed just seven of his 19 pass attempts for 67 yards, zero touchdowns, and a pair of interceptions. In total, Oklahoma State had nine first downs, 10 punts, and eight penalties in the loss, during which Oregon outgained OSU 631-to-211.

This season was expected to be pivotal for Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy, who has been leading the program for the last 20 years. Despite the highs, which include a Big 12 title in 2011 and eight 10-plus-win seasons, the Cowboys sank to 3-9 (and 0-9 in conference play) in 2024, which marked the worst record for Oklahoma State since 1991's 0-10-1 season.

In the offseason, Gundy hired OSU alum Doug Meacham and Todd Grantham as the new offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively, and brought in a large transfer class. The changes, so far, have not paid off, and Gundy's seat is widely considered to be among the hottest in the entire nation.

After the Oregon loss and subsequent bye week, the Cowboys are back in action Friday night vs. Tulsa. Next Saturday, Oklahoma State begins Big 12 play at home against Baylor.