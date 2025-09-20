Mike Gundy is getting closer to being on the hot seat after his Oklahoma State Cowboys lost 19-12 at home to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Friday night.

Oklahoma State entered the matchup with a 1-1 record. They beat UT Martin in the season opener but latter suffered an embarrassing 69-3 blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks in Week 2. They needed a win at home to get back on track, but their season continues to be in chaos with the loss to Tulsa.

It didn't take long for Cowboys fans to react to the defeat, calling for Gundy's job to be on the line moving forward. Here are some of their reactions.

“Doesn’t have any players. The school needs to change how they operate in the NIL era if they want to compete at the level they have been for the past 15 seasons. Doing it the old way won’t work. Same for their basketball program at OSU,” one fan said.

“One of the most embarrasing moments of my life being an OSU fan. Under ZERO circumstance can you justify bring Gundy back. He was given a chance to right the ship and it seems like we're at a point of no return. Announce the retirement run and go ahead and see what Zac is up to,” another stated.

“That seals the deal. I am no longer a Oklahoma State fan. I’ve been a fan since 1990 and a season ticket holder since 1996. I will not be renewing my plan next season nor will I watch on tv ever again. I am taking my fanhood to SMU, where they actually care about fans. Got it?” one commented.

“Mike Gundy: thanks for the memories, but it’s time to say goodbye,” one replied.

“It's time. Gundy has to go. He's damaging the program more than any tumult from a mid season change to an interim coach,” a fan said.

Article Continues Below

What lies ahead for Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

It is early into the 2025 season, but Oklahoma State fans have the right to be concerned towards the team's current struggles with Mike Gundy at the helm.

Gundy has been around the program for a long time. He was initially a position coach from 1990 to 1995 before returning in 2001 as the offensive coordinator. He ultimately took over as the head coach in 2005, leading the program's direction ever since.

Gundy has been successful throughout his journey with Oklahoma State, boasting a 170-90 overall record. He even earned two 10-win campaigns in the 2020s (2021 and 2023), showing he can still win games in the modern era of college football. However, the team's current obstacles might prove to be his biggest challenge to date.

The Cowboys will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Baylor Bears on Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET.