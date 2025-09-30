The Oklahoma State football program continues to endure some turbulence. Following the firing of Mike Gundy, the Cowboys have lost some of their commitments. Oklahoma State is losing the commitment of safety Carter Langenderfer, per Rivals.

“I have made the difficult decision to decommit from Oklahoma State University,” Langenderfer posted on X, formerly Twitter. “My recruitment is now open.”

The three-star safety chose the Cowboys over several other programs, including Iowa State. Iowa State is likely to remain a possible landing spot for Langenderfer, following his de-commitment. The safety is from Oklahoma, and is listed as 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds.

Rivals reports that Oklahoma State football has now lost eight commitments since Gundy was fired. Oklahoma State chose to move on from their legendary coach, after a 1-2 start to the season. Gundy lost 11 of his last 15 games as head coach at the school.

In 2024, Gundy lost all his Big 12 conference games in a disastrous season. His contract was restructured, and he survived a firing. His time ran out after the team lost to Tulsa and Oregon this season. Oregon demolished Oklahoma State, by a 69-3 score.

Oklahoma State football is 1-3 this season. Doug Meacham is currently the interim head coach.

Article Continues Below

Oklahoma State football is trying to salvage a difficult season

The Cowboys were long considered one of the powers of the Big 12 conference. Gundy is the school's all-time leader in wins, among football coaches. It was only just in the last year or so that Oklahoma State started to struggle.

Oklahoma State is already starting to look for a coach to replace Gundy. There are several coaches tied to the job, including Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne is rumored to be another candidate.

The next coach will certainly have their work cut out for them. Oklahoma State is losing most of their 2026 class, following Gundy's departure.

Oklahoma State next plays Arizona Saturday. The Cowboys are currently 0-1 in the Big 12 standings, after losing their conference opener to Baylor.