The Oklahoma State Cowboys football program is moving through a major transition, and that shift now features a groundbreaking personnel move designed to reshape how the Cowboys approach roster construction. Discussions around who the new GM of the football program will be have surged since the arrival of new Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris, whose move to Stillwater quickly drew national attention across Power Four football. With Morris’ philosophy matching the rise of modern college football roster building, the program has placed itself at the center of one of the sport’s fastest-developing trends.

Reports indicate that Raj Murti, currently serving as the general manager at North Texas, is expected to join the Cowboys and help construct their roster through immediate portal action and NIL planning. At just 24 years old, Murti would become the youngest GM in the Power Four, a move that signals how advanced roster management has become in today’s landscape. His background in analytics and NIL evaluation made him a key figure for Morris at their previous stop, and that partnership appears ready to continue in Stillwater.

24/7 Sports’ and CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to highlight the significance of this potential move, noting that Murti’s age and reputation make him one of the most notable rising figures in the sport.

Article Continues Below

“North Texas general manager Raj Murti is currently expected to follow Eric Morris to Oklahoma State, sources tell @CBSSports/@247Sports.

Murti, 24, would be the youngest general manager in the Power Four. He's long been considered a rising star in the space.”

With portal decisions moving quickly, the hire suggests the Cowboys will take an aggressive and modern approach to roster management. Murti’s presence aligns with Morris’ system, offering the program a structure built on evaluation, analytics, and efficiency. If finalized, the move would position the Cowboys as one of the most forward-thinking operations in the conference, a rare opportunity to blend youth, innovation, and strategy at the highest level.