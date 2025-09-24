The Oklahoma State Cowboys have officially moved on from Mike Gundy, ending a 21-season run that reshaped the program. After an uninspiring 1-2 start and back-to-back disappointing years, the school decided it was time for a change.

Athletic Director Chad Weiberg released a statement thanking Gundy for elevating the Cowboys into a national contender, citing his eight double-digit win seasons, a 2011 Big 12 title, and 18 bowl appearances.

Still, inconsistency and a stagnant offense in recent years sealed his fate. Offensive coordinator Doug Meacham has been elevated to interim head coach for the rest of 2025.

Brett McMurphy of On3 Sports posted on X that he asked Cale Gundy, Mike’s younger brother and longtime Oklahoma football team assistant, if Mike still wants to coach. “Hell yes & I’m going with him,” Cale responded.

The message signals that the Gundy family intends to remain in football, whether at another program or in a new chapter together.

The news comes amid mixed reports on how the separation unfolded. Some local voices claimed Gundy was offered the chance to announce his retirement and finish the season, while Weiberg insisted that was never on the table.

According to McMurphy, the athletic director stressed this was about the program’s long-term trajectory: “I’m not worried about this week or the next two weeks. I’m worried about next year, two years from now, five years from now.”

The decision highlights the Oklahoma State football team's desire to reset in an increasingly competitive Big 12. Gundy had been the longest-tenured coach in the conference, but recent contract tension and staff overhauls hinted at cracks in the foundation.

With recruiting battles intensifying, leadership chose to move forward rather than risk prolonged mediocrity.

For now, Meacham leads the Cowboys into Big 12 play with hopes of salvaging the season. Still, the conversation will inevitably shift to who takes over full-time in Stillwater.

As for Mike Gundy, his brother’s words suggest his coaching journey isn’t finished. After 35 years tied to OSU as a player and coach, Gundy may soon write his next chapter elsewhere.