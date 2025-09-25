Ole Miss football is off to a red-hot start in 2025, racing to 4-0 on the back of convincing wins over both Arkansas and Tulane in the last two weeks. On Saturday, the competition ramps up as No. 4 LSU makes the trip to Oxford for a massive SEC battle.

One of the subplots to this Ole Miss football season for Lane Kiffin and company has been the quarterback station. Austin Simmons came into the year as the unquestioned starter after backing up Jaxson Dart last season, but he injured his ankle early in the season.

While Simmons has been working his way back, Trinidad Chambliss has taken full advantage of his opportunity. Chambliss quarterbacked Division II Ferris State to the 2024 national championship, and he has continued to show off that skillset in the SEC so far this season.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Chambliss will start on Saturday against LSU, which will be his third consecutive start. However, Simmons is off of the SEC's availability report, meaning that he is available and good to go as the backup on Saturday, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

It's likely that Kiffin is fine riding the hot hand in Chambliss for such a big game and is giving Simmons another two weeks to rest his bad ankle, but he will have a decision to make going into a bye week before a date with Washington State on Oct. 11.

Chambliss has played very well against Arkansas and Tulane defenses that were overmatched by the talent and speed that the Rebels bring to the table, but that won't be the case when LSU takes the field on Saturday. The Tigers have shut down some talented offenses this season, including Clemson and a five-interception day against Florida, and are currently giving up less than 10 points per game.

LSU has a pair of superstars at the linebacker spot in Whit Weeks and Harold Perkins, so Chambliss will have to be aware of where they are at all times in this game. He has the ability to get it done both with his arm and his legs, and Kiffin and company will need his A-game if they want to gain the inside track to the CFP with a win on Saturday.