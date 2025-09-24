It has to be a sticky situation for Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin, whose daughter is dating a player from their rivals, the LSU Tigers: linebacker Whit Weeks.

Lane's daughter, Landry, recently launched her relationship with Weeks. That led to speculation over who Landry would be rooting for this weekend when Ole Miss takes on LSU.

He quote-posted a post from his X, formerly Twitter, account from May 2025 in which he is holding Landry when she was a baby. “Will be rooting for Rebs!!!” his post read with a drop of blood emoji.

Will be rooting for Rebs!!! 🩸 @OleMissFB https://t.co/2Pj5piGy6x — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) September 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

So, that should put any speculation over who Landry will be rooting for to bed. Lane Kiffin's daughter will be rooting for Ole Miss during their LSU showdown, but more than likely, she will also be rooting for Weeks.

Lane Kiffin hoping to coach Ole Miss to a win over LSU

Ole Miss is 4-0 through the first month of the season. Now, they will have the toughest test against LSU on Saturday, September 27, 2025. Both teams are undefeated, but only one can remain so after the week is over.

Kiffin is in his fifth season with the Rebels. He has won 48 out of his 66 games. Previously, he was the head coach of Tennessee, USC, and Florida Atlantic.

He has had more success in college than in the pros. Kiffin was the head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2007 to 2008. The Raiders went 4-12 in his first season coaching them. He was fired mid-season after a 1-3 start to the year in 2008.

Kiffin had a hand in the development of Jaxson Dart, who is now the starting quarterback of the New York Giants. He was Dart's head coach for all three of his seasons with Ole Miss. Dart was named First-team All-SEC for his season in 2024.