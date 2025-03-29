Pro Days are in full swing ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. On Friday, one of the top quarterback prospects has raised his stock heading into April. Ole Miss football’s Jaxson Dart, who was previously deemed a second- to third-round pick mock drafts, suddenly has a chance to be taken in Round 1.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart impressed at his Pro Day today. Where might he land? pic.twitter.com/TZrdD9pwLJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dart completed 276-of-398 passes for the Rebels in his senior season, throwing for 4,279 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Ole Miss football’s Jaxson Dart first-round potential

There are numerous teams sprinkled in the the first round who need to fill offensive voids, and Dart could be the third QB off the board behind Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, Field Yates said on Friday, (via Bleacher Report).

The Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in Dart, as well as Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Ohio State’s Will Howard. But to get Dart, they will likely have to use their No. 21 pick, barring any unforeseen mid-draft trade.

“My mindset remains that two of the first three picks are likely to be quarterbacks, with the Titans zeroed in on Ward and the Giants still needing a young signal-caller — most likely Sanders,” Yates wrote. “Dart could start right away with a team such as the Steelers (No. 21), and the Saints (No. 9) or Rams (No. 26) might view him as an eventual starter.”

The consensus is that the first-round of the NFL Draft will be mostly centered around defensive players and offensive skill players such as wide receivers or running backs.

That said, with teams desperately searching to find their next franchise quarterback, someone may be urged to select Dart before the second round.

The Tennessee Titans are expected to draft Ward with the No. 1 pick, and Sanders likely won’t be falling too far, so whichever team can’t snag one of those top-two prospects might be consider a reach on Dart worth a risk.