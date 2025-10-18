With the No. 5 Ole Miss football team taking on the No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs in a huge SEC game on Saturday afternoon, it will be a huge test for head coach Lane Kiffin and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Despite the rumors surrounding the Ole Miss head coach in Kiffin, his focus is on the game against Georgia and setting up Chambliss for success.

Chambliss has been filling in for quarterback Austin Simmons, but the senior transfer from Division II school Ferris State has been impressive, throwing for 1,286 yards to go along with seven touchdowns and one interception. Now he enters a hostile environment in Georgia, where Kiffin points out how prepared he is for the challenge.

“Well, we've talked a lot about that with him,” Kiffin said. “I think the stat was that all of his games were not as many people as there were, just in the Kentucky game, so this will be a bigger test for him. Obviously, from the defensive player standpoint, but from the environment and Kirby's [Smart] got him ready to go.”

“He told him, be the loudest you've ever been in the history of the stadium,” Kiffin continued. “So Trinidad's got to stay really poised, really calm in that. And you know, there's going to be ups and downs. And so we've talked to him a lot about that, and hopefully he'll be ready to go.”

"Trinidad has to stay really poised, really calm." Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss will be in the most hostile environment he's ever played in between the hedges today 👀 pic.twitter.com/bW1GipDSdL — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 18, 2025

Should Ole Miss football's Trinidad Chambliss be the permanent starter?

As Chambliss starts for the Ole Miss football team in Week 7 against the Bulldogs, it could be a permanent role for him, even if Simmons comes back, if he keeps playing like this. Tim Tebow would argue this on SportsCenter on ESPN, saying that Chambliss “has done enough to earn the job.”

“Yeah, there’s no doubt Austin Simmons can play. He is a really good player. He can absolutely sling the rock. But I believe that Trinidad Chambliss has done enough to earn the job,” Tebow said, via On3 Sports. “I really believe it is his job. He’s got an 87 QBR, he has led the team, he has been incredible on third down in the red zone, and he’s done great with his legs in big games, especially in clutch moments this year.

It remains to be seen if Chambliss still is the starter when Simmons comes back, as the Rebels are 6-0, looking to stay undefeated when they take on the Bulldogs.