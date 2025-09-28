The Ole Miss football program got a huge win on Saturday. Ole Miss defeated No. 4 LSU 24-19 to get one of the most surprising wins of this college football season. The Rebels rode quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to the impressive victory that has the Tigers in shambles.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin called his team's win a great story. Especially with a player like Chambliss leading the Rebels to the unlikely victory.

“This is a really cool story,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said, per ESPN's Heather Dinich. “I like good stories. Here's a little, short kid from Division II going against Nussmeier and the mighty Tigers with Ole Miss. It was really cool.”

Chambliss' path that led him to Ole Miss is one of the reasons why Saturday's victory is such a good story.

Chambliss did not receive any Division I scholarships out of high school. He started his college football journey at Division II Ferris State before transferring to Ole Miss.

“It's like a dream come true,” Chambliss said. “… It's an amazing accomplishment. Got to thank God for that one, he's been with me the whole time. I've got to thank Coach Kiffin, the whole staff here at Ole Miss for giving me the opportunity to come here and showcase my skill set, showcase what I can do. Great athletes, just an amazing support staff. It's a dream come true.”

He played well on Saturday, going 23-of-39 passing for 314 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also added 14 carries for 71 rushing yards on the ground.

Not only did Chambliss create a great story, but he also made SEC history.

Chambliss became the first SEC player in 30 years to have 300 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in consecutive games.

But the future of the quarterback position is suddenly uncertain after Chambliss' hot streak.

Kiffin would not weigh in on the team's quarterback dilemma after the game. He simply noted it is a “good problem” to have two capable quarterbacks.

“We got a bye week coming up. It's a good problem to have. I don't have an answer for that right now. Austin (Simmons) got hurt and it's just a good problem to have,” Kiffin said.

Now the Rebels have some extra time to celebrate the big win before their next game.

Next up for Ole Miss is a home game against Washington State on October 11th.