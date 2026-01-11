Recently, the Ole Miss football program's 2025-26 season came to a tough end with a brutal loss against the Miami Hurricanes in the Fiesta Bowl, played in Arizona. This game was a back and forth affair throughout, but ultimately, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss's last-second Hail Mary attempt into the end zone fell incomplete, and the Rebels' season was over.

Ole Miss' week went from bad to worse when Chambliss's waiver to get an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA was denied, meaning he will not be able to return as the Rebels' starting quarterback next year.

Thankfully, the team got some positive news on the quarterback front on Sunday morning.

“BREAKING: Auburn true freshman transfer QB Deuce Knight has committed to Ole Miss,” reported Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

Fawcett noted that “Knight was ranked as a Five-Star Recruit in the 2025 On3 Industry Rankings.”

Knight figures to immediately compete for the starting job in Oxford. It remains to be seen what the future will hold for Chambliss, who could try to take his talents to the NFL after putting on a show throughout the Rebels' playoff run, although he is considerably older than a typical NFL rookie quarterback prospect.

Overall, it's been a whirlwind of a last few months for the Ole Miss football program, which saw head coach Lane Kiffin depart to take the same job at LSU shortly before the postseason began, relinquishing his chance to coach the Rebels in the playoffs in the process.

Pete Golding quelled any doubts about his viability as the team's new coach moving forward with his performance during the playoffs, helping Ole Miss football upset Georgia and nearly earn a spot in the national championship game.

In any case, Rebels fans can have a bit more confidence going into next year with Knight now on the roster.