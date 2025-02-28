Oregon football watched Derrick Harmon attempt to shoot up the NFL Draft boards. The interior defender put on a show at the 2025 NFL Combine. He left earning comparisons to a six-time Pro Bowler.

The interior defender turned heads with his impressive speed. Harmon blazed his 40-yard dash times in under five seconds. He was even two seconds faster on his second run.

But that wasn't the only impressive feat attached to Harmon. He earned a stirring comparison to Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs. The same Jones who's made six Pro Bowls and owns three Super Bowl rings.

Jones is eerily similar in overall stature to Jones. Both also have near identical arm lengths. Jones, though, is still faster than Harmon with his 10-yard split.

Harmon emerged as one of the few interior defenders who ran under five-flat in Indianapolis. Nebraska DL Ty Robinson accelerated to the fastest time at 4.83.

Still, Harmon boosted his draft stock with a strong outing at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Jones comparison is further proof the Ducks defender is capable of dominating the trenches on Sundays.

Oregon DL Derrick Harmon drawing high NFL Draft praise

Harmon garnered hefty draft attention before making it out to Indianapolis. The Ducks star earned “plus starter” praise from draft expert Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network ahead of the combine.

“Position-versatile building block that makes moving the football a much tougher task. Harmon is wide, long and naturally powerful at the point of attack. He can create traffic jams inside as a two-gapper or stunt and power his way into the backfield,” Zierlein wrote in his evaluation.

Harmon brings tons of Big Ten experience in tow to the league. He originally got his start in East Lansing, Michigan. Harmon played in 28 total games for the Michigan State Spartans. He grabbed 6.5 tackles for a loss with 3.5 sacks. Harmon tallied 70 tackles in his final two seasons for the Spartans.

He established himself as a second-team All-American after piling 10.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage for the Ducks. Harmon lifted his sack numbers to five too. He spearheaded a stout front line for the Big Ten champs. Now he's got the NFL believing he's comparable to the face of the Chiefs' defense.