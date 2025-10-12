Oregon Ducks fans made their feelings known loud and clear after Dante Moore’s rough night in Eugene, a performance many say turned a promising matchup into a gut punch for the home crowd.

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks entered Saturday’s showdown against No. 7 Indiana with momentum and a perfect record. At the end of regulation, Indiana left Autzen Stadium with a 30-20 upset, and Moore’s late-game miscues drew the heat. Fans on social media didn’t hold back.

"AND IT'S INTERCEPTED. That's gonna be the ballgame." Dante Moore picked off again by Indiana.

“Everyone crowned Dante Moore because he scored 17 on Penn State in regulation. UCLA and Northwestern did better,” one post read.

The Dante Moore that showed up to Autzen today

Another quipped, “Oregon and Dante Moore were so overrated. Out west, we know about Oregon and how it'll end. The rest of the nation gets impressed early. Don't worry, Oregon will show you that they aren't legit eventually.”

Dante Moore's feeling the weight of the World on his shoulders after throwing the critical interception versus Indiana.

On the stat sheet, the game didn’t help Moore’s cause. Moore recorded a sub-200-yard outing with two interceptions that stalled Oregon’s comeback attempts and finished 21-of-34 for 186 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. The turnovers came at the worst time and changed the tone of the game.

Beyond Moore, fans pointed fingers in all directions, including coaching decisions, drops by receivers, and a defense that surrendered key third-down conversions in the third quarter. Yet social media reaction focused on the quarterback, where expectations had been sky-high after a scorching start to the season.

This loss feels like a turning point: Oregon must respond quickly or risk turning its fans against themselves. Moore will get another chance to prove the doubters wrong, but Saturday’s film gives Indiana a signature win and leaves Oregon’s fanbase waiting and tweeting for answers.