The Oregon football team continued its surge on the recruiting trail Wednesday as 2026 four-star safety Xavier Lherisse announced his commitment to the Ducks. Oregon had one of the best 2025 recruiting classes, and they are off to an incredibly hot start in the 2026 cycle as well. The Ducks had some stiff competition here as Lherisse was also down to Alabama, Notre Dame and Auburn. He ultimately decided that he wanted to play for Dan Lanning and Oregon.

“BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Xavier Lherisse has Committed to Oregon, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 5’10 185 S from Melbourne, FL chose the Ducks over Notre Dame, Alabama, & Auburn.”

Xavier Lherisse had a short and sweet message for Oregon football fans upon his commitment.

“Once a duck always a duck,” Lherisse said.

Lherisse is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports. He is the #406 player in the 2026 class, the #33 safety and the #58 player in the state of Florida. Lherisse currently attends Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida.

Before committing, Lherisse had narrowed his list of options down to four schools, but he has a very impressive list of offers that includes numerous top programs. Oregon has always had a lot of competition here, but they got the job done in the end.

Some teams that offered Lherisse are Florida State, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and many more. He had a ton of good options, but Oregon was the best fit.

Dan Lanning continues to recruit at an elite level as Oregon already had 10 commits in the 2026 class. The 2025 cycle just wrapped up earlier this month. It's too early to get excited about recruiting rankings as there is still a long way to go before the 2026 class is signed, but the Ducks currently have the #2 class in the country. It's shaping up to be an impressive one once again.

While it is early, it's safe to assume that the Oregon football team will finish with one of the best recruiting classes in the country. The Ducks recruit just as well as anybody as they have elite resources, and their 2025 class finished ranked #5 in the country. Lanning has solidified himself as one of the best recruiters in college football, so you can always bet on the Ducks getting elite talent.

This is a nice commitment for Oregon, and there will be more where that came from as the Ducks are in good standing with a plethora of top 2026 recruits.