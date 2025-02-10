Oregon football is battling two fellow College Football Playoff qualifiers for a prized five-star talent. The Ducks and head coach Dan Lanning, though, received welcoming news Monday over Georgia and Penn State.

Immanuel Iheanacho, the No. 2 ranked prospect by On3.com, told recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong that the Ducks top his list. Iheanacho stars at tackle for Georgetown Preparatory High in Baltimore.

“Leader is still Oregon,” Iheanacho told Wiltfong.

The 2026 prospect holds more than 30 scholarship offers ahead of his senior season. He then revealed the order of his top schools.

“Oregon, Georgia and Penn State. Those are my leaders,” Iheanacho said.

The Ducks are facing stout competition for Iheanacho. But the Big Ten champs are his personal favorite. It's significant news for the Ducks and Lanning amid a huge coaching loss. Lanning and Oregon lost monster recruiter Junior Adams to the Dallas Cowboys.

Now it becomes a matter of can Oregon secure a verbal commitment, then later letter of intent, from Iheanacho.

Oregon earns massive help if 5-star commits over Georgia, Penn State

Iheanacho is one of the more massive and powerful prospects for the upcoming '26 class. He stands at a towering 6-foot-6, 350-pounds. The tackle prospect also ranks as the state of Maryland's top-rated prospect by On3.com, plus is 247Sports' No. 1 ranked Maryland talent.

Oregon earns a massive boost in the trenches if the Ducks seal the commitment of Iheanacho. The Ducks already are losing top tackle Josh Conerly to the 2025 NFL Draft. Iheanacho gives Oregon its tackle of the future if lured to Eugene.

Iheanacho has drawn comparisons to Buffalo Bills tackle starter O'Cyrus Torrence by 247Sports' Hudson Standish. The national analyst calls the tackle “a supremely powerful offensive lineman.” Standish adds Iheanacho brings “better than expected lower body explosiveness” for a prospect his size.

The trio of Oregon, Georgia and Penn State aren't the only schools on his short list. He's cited Alabama and Maryland as two more possibilities. He even mentioned to Wiltfong how Maryland can make him a “hometown hero” who brings back a Big Ten championship to the Terrapins. But Oregon stays in the lead right now for Iheanacho.