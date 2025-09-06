The Oregon Ducks took an early 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. With the program off to a hot start, true freshman Dakorien Moore showed off why he was a five-star recruit after taking one to the house for the Ducks' second score of the game.

Quarterback Dante Moore found the 18-year-old wide receiver wide open down the sideline. Dakorien Moore hauled it in, then flashed his athletic abilities by impressively juking a defender for the long touchdown score.

Oregon true freshman Dakorien Moore showing why he was a 5-star Plus+ prospect and the No. 1 WR in the 2025 cycle. Roasts the coverage for a long TD https://t.co/lELu1N47PQ pic.twitter.com/NXCMHW9SGv — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The score is Moore's first of his collegiate career after only recording 26 receiving yards off of three receptions in Oregon's 59-13 season-opening win against Montana State. We should see plenty of amazing touchdown grabs from Dakorien Moore, as he was the No. 1-ranked wideout in the 2025 recruiting class.

Saturday's contest against Oklahoma State certainly caught the attention of sports fans, as head coaches Dan Lanning and Mike Gundy sparred jabs at one another throughout the week. Gundy blasted the Ducks for their presence in the NIL era, but Lanning wasn't having any of it, as the Oregon coach hit Gundy with a jab of his own.

Oregon seems primed for another successful season under head coach Dan Lanning. The Ducks proved their worth last season after earning the No. 1 seed for the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, the program suffered an early exit after being bounced out by Ohio State in the second round.

Look for Oregon to remain hot throughout the 2025-26 campaign. The team still has several weeks before it takes on any Big 10 opponents. The Ducks' first Big 10 game will come in Week 5 when they play against the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road.