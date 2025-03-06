Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning has agreed to a new six-year deal that will give him a $2 million pay bump. Lanning just led to the Ducks to a Big Ten title in their first year in their new conference, and they earned the top seed in the College Football Playoff. Lanning has been with Oregon since the 2022 season, and he is now one of the highest-paid coaches in college football as he will be making around $11 million per year.

“Oregon and Dan Lanning have agreed on an amended 6-year contract that increases his annual pay by $2 million, sources tell @YahooSports,” Ross Dellenger said in a post. “The fully-guaranteed deal averages nearly $11M annually – a significant investment by the university putting the 38-year old top 5 nationally.”