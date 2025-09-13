The University of Oregon Ducks football team continued its dominant 2025 season with a commanding 34-14 road win over the Northwestern Wildcats in Week 3, and head coach Dan Lanning didn’t hold back when it came to praising his young quarterback. After the game, Lanning emphasized his confidence in quarterback Dante Moore, a sophomore who’s now clearly settled in as the new face of the Ducks football program.

In a postgame interview on FOX, the former defensive coordinator with the Georgia Bulldogs told Jenny Taft exactly how high the bar is now for Moore, who transferred from UCLA and redshirted last year before earning the starting job.

Fox College Football posted the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the moment the Ducks head coach spoke glowingly about Moore’s importance to the Ducks' early success.

“It’s unbelievably high, right? We go with the quarterback. We got a really good one here.”

The sophomore signal-caller’s growth through three games has been substantial. After redshirting last season following his transfer from UCLA, Moore has quickly settled into the starting role. He went 16-of-20 for 178 yards and a touchdown in the win, helping Oregon jump to a 31-0 lead before easing off in the fourth quarter. His ability to manage tempo, avoid mistakes, and make big throws is a major reason Oregon football sits at 3-0 and ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll.

The Ducks also got standout efforts on both sides of the ball, with linebacker Jerry Mixon recording a pick-six and Atticus Sappington knocking down two field goals. But it was Moore’s command of the offense that drew the loudest praise.

As College Football Playoff chatter starts heating up, Oregon’s postseason hopes are surging—fueled by Moore’s growing confidence and a top-10 passer rating nationally. The Ducks will host in-state rival Oregon State in Week 4 before heading to Happy Valley for a marquee Week 5 matchup against the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions. With no bye week before that stretch, Moore will need to maintain his sharp play as the Ducks navigate a critical part of their schedule.

Lanning’s statement wasn’t just support — it was confirmation that the Ducks have found their quarterback, and he’s already reshaping the Oregon football narrative.