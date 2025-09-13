The No. 4 Oregon Ducks advance to 3-0 on the season after defeating the Northwestern Wildcats 34-14. It was another dominant display from Dan Lanning's team, as the head coach has prepared his squad well to begin the season. However, despite winning big over the Wildcats, the Ducks' head coach reveals the game left a “sour taste” in his mouth.

Lanning, who is 39 years old, was ultimately disappointed in Oregon's performance in the fourth quarter. He revealed as such during the immediate postgame interview with Jenny Taft of Fox Sports. Dan Lanning did note some highlights in the game, but was certainly not happy with how his team played in the final quarter.

“I got a little sour taste in my mouth for the way we ended,” said Lanning. “We gotta be able to win the fourth quarter. But ultimately, I saw some good plays and some stuff we can build off of.”

“It’s unbelievably high, right? We go with the quarterback. We got a really good one here.” @JennyTaft caught up with @oregonfootball's Dan Lanning after the Ducks' dominant win in Evanston pic.twitter.com/BQEl2BdOrK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 13, 2025

Article Continues Below

Oregon was on pace for a shutout win through the first three quarters. Northwestern scored all 14 of its points in the fourth quarter of the game. Dan Lanning clearly wants his team to finish strong, which seemingly wasn't the case on Saturday. This was the Ducks' lowest points scored so far this season in a single game after 59 and 69 points in their first two matchups.

The Ducks move on to Week 4, where they will take on the Oregon State Beavers. It'll be a rivalry contest, but many are expecting Oregon to earn the win. It'll be the last non-conference game the program will play, as the team will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in a huge Big 10 matchup in Week 5.

Look for Dan Lanning to get his Ducks in a row in the coming weeks. That contest against Penn State is one of the biggest on the schedule, not just for Oregon, but in the nation in general.