The 2025 Oregon football team is already demonstrating that it might be one of the best teams in the entire country. The Ducks beat Montana State easily, but the big win was how they absolutely demolished Oklahoma State at home. The Ducks have arguably looked like the best team in the country through two weeks based on their two blowout wins and have jumped into the AP Poll top five.

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt said on his show, The Joel Klatt Show, that this year's Oregon football team is built like a team that can win the whole thing. He compared the Ducks to the last two national champions. He also had high praise for Dante Moore and the potential that he has shown under center for the Ducks.

“They are built exactly how you would build a team to win the national championship,” Klatt said. “This is a better version of Oregon from a year ago. This version of Oregon reminds me of Michigan two years ago and Ohio State last year. This is absolutely a team that can win it all.”

Then, he was highly praised for Dante Moore and how well he played for the Ducks.

“Dante Moore, ladies and gentlemen, is a quarterback that I think could be better than the quarterbacks that Lanning has had at Oregon in the last few years,” Klatt said. “His arm talent jumps off the tape. His ceiling is higher.”

Joel Klatt's praise did not stop there. He pointed out that the Ducks have gained an advantage over their opponents in the image, especially defensively.

The Ducks have outscored their opponents 128-16. They currently sit with the fifth-best odds to win the national championship on FanDuel at +800 to win the national championship, the fifth-best odds nationally.

Their attention has turned to Northwestern this weekend, and they have a chance to make an even bigger statement and stake their claim as the best team in the country once again. Mike Gundy rubbed Dan Lanning and the Ducks the wrong way last week, so this week, Northwestern coach David Braun took a different approach and was very complimentary of him.