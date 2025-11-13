Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has been one of the biggest storylines in college football this season. The Ducks star has thrown for 1,772 yards and 19 touchdowns while leading Oregon to a 7-1 record and a top-10 College Football Playoff ranking. Yet despite his breakout season and rising draft stock, analyst Todd McShay says Moore will not be entering the 2026 NFL Draft, and he cannot understand why people are ignoring that fact.

“If I’m getting all this information, and every time I look up at a mock draft or people projecting, and all this stuff,” McShay said. “I’m trying to tell people Dante Moore is going back to school. No one is listening apparently, because every freaking mock draft I see has Dante Moore in it.”

McShay said he recently spoke with a scout who told him to “book it” when it comes to Moore staying in Eugene next season. According to McShay, Moore’s parents, his agent, and the Oregon coaching staff are all united in that plan

Oregon is in a strong position to keep Dante Moore

Article Continues Below

Moore, a former five-star recruit and No. 3 quarterback in his class, transferred from UCLA to Oregon before the 2024 season. After sitting behind Dillon Gabriel, he has thrived in Will Stein’s offense, showing mobility, poise, and accuracy that have caught the attention of NFL evaluators. But experience remains limited, with only 13 career starts heading into this week’s game at Iowa.

Financially, Oregon is in a strong position to keep him. Thanks to Nike co-founder Phil Knight, the Ducks boast one of the most lucrative NIL programs in college football. Moore recently signed a deal with Nike’s Grateful Dead collection, and his reported NIL valuation at $1.7 million.

While mock drafts continue to project Moore as a top-10 pick, McShay and others believe his return could mirror the paths of Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, and Marcus Mariota, who all benefited from additional seasons in Eugene. For now, Oregon fans can breathe easy. Their star quarterback appears set to return, even if much of the football world still refuses to believe it.