Oregon football witnessed new brilliance out of Dante Moore Saturday night in primetime. The Ducks' quarterback masterfully spearheaded the 30-24 overtime win over Penn State. Then earned a stirring endorsement from his head coach Dan Lanning.

A beaming Ducks leader took to the podium to hand Moore this new title, sharing it via Zachary Neel of USA Today.

“I think we've got the best quarterback in college football,” Lanning shared.

Moore entered the game amid high expectations and bold predictions. The College Football Transfer Portal addition via UCLA faced his loudest crowd yet — plus his first top five foe across the way.

But Moore never allowed the “white out” crowd to rattle him. Delivering clutch moments to back Lanning's claim.

Dante Moore clutch moments in Oregon-Penn State showdown

Moore and Oregon originally became deadlocked in a defensive battle from the jump. The Ducks' first three possessions ended in a punt, turnover on downs and missed field goal.

But Moore got the late scoring going in the third quarter — hitting Dierre Hill for the first touchdown on the night. Moore threaded the ball in traffic as well before Hill performed the rest.

Article Continues Below

The birthday boy @HillDierre with the first touchdown of the night 🎉#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/bOKM0uAuCd — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 28, 2025

Drew Allar of Penn State, however, led the rally on the Nittany Lions' side by erasing the 17-3 Oregon lead and forcing overtime. Kaytron Allen eventually scored the opening touchdown in overtime to hand PSU the 24-17 lead.

Moore and the offense went back to work, though. The dual-threat passer tied things up by shoveling this pass to Jamari Johnson.

Not. Done. Yet. Ducks tie it up and will start 2nd OT with the ball.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/VTUwnmc6CE — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 28, 2025

Penn State later had a free rusher right in front of Moore. But the elusive Moore shed the sack opportunity — finding Gary Bryant Jr. for the touchdown on the first play of the second overtime.

#Oregon QB Dante Moore with one of the most clutch OT plays ever. Evades the sack and hits Gary Bryant Jr. for the 25-yard TD. Huge stock up game for Moore who goes in to the Penn State Whiteout and wins in OT. pic.twitter.com/TNgc5dNFQw — Andy (@AndyyNFL) September 28, 2025

The first-year Oregon QB went 29-of-39 for 248 yards and three touchdowns. Moore never turned the ball over despite briefly losing one handoff attempt. He also wasn't sacked on the night — a night when he showed he's built for primetime with Lanning and the Ducks.