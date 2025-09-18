The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers are a combined 3-3 on the season. While Oregon State head coach Trent Bray's team is winless on the season, it has a chance to send a message to an in-state rival. However, Dan Lanning and the Ducks look like one of the country's best teams this season. Oregon center Iapani Laloulu opened up about his feelings heading into the matchup.

Both teams are in wildly different places so far this season. Despite the apparent gap between each, the Ducks know that they are going to get the Beavers' best punch on Saturday. While some in-state rivalries are more competitive than others, the meaning of each one is important to players on both sides. A win would be a huge confidence booster for both squads moving forward.

Laloulu has played against Oregon three times during his career at Oregon. He is 2-0 against the in-state rival in blowout victories. However, he spoke to Big 10 Football about the game and everything that goes into it. According to him, he is playing for his city as much as he is for his team.

"I'm playing for something much bigger than just me and my last name on my back. I'm really playing for Eugene. I'm playing for the community." No. 6 @OregonFootball's OL Iapani Laloulu on the importance of facing in-state rival Oregon State Saturday 👇#B1GToday pic.twitter.com/LrhLDwYUDO — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 18, 2025

“I'm playing for something much bigger than just me and my last name on my back. I'm really playing for Eugene. I'm playing for the community,” Laloulu said. “I take it with a lot of pride and I'm going to play to the best of my ability.”

Laloulu and the Ducks come into the game as big favorites according to ESPN's analytics. Oregon is also debuting new jerseys unveiled by Lanning ahead of the in-state matchup. While the rivals are no longer in the same conference, the impact of Saturday's game will be no less throughout the state of Oregon.

Lanning has the Ducks firing on all cylinders in 2025. However, Bray and the Beavers will come into Saturday's game looking for something to prove in one of the biggest games of their season.