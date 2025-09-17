The Oregon Ducks are off to another hot start in the 2025 season. Dan Lanning's team, led by talented quarterback Dante Moore, are 3-0 heading into its biggest game of the season. Before taking on in-state rivals in the Oregon State Beavers, Lanning enjoyed a special moment. He and the Ducks revealed special uniforms to Oregon booster and Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Knight is a big supporter of the Ducks and programs all around the university. However, his relationship with the football team has helped Lanning grow the program into one of the country's best. As the college sports world turned towards NIL and the transfer portal, Knight gave the team valuable resources it used to pursue talented recruits and transfers.

Knight and other wealthy donors have had a big impact on Oregon's success over recent seasons. Because of how much he has done for the school, the Ducks decided to commemorate Knight's work with unique jerseys to honor him. Lanning spoke with Sports Illustrated's Lily Crane about the moment he got to share with the donor.

“Oh, man. I mean, we can't give him and Penny enough, you know, flowers for the things that they've done for this program, and for, you know, everybody in the sport of college football and sports in general. So pretty awesome to honor somebody that matters so much to us,” Lanning said.

Oregon's head coach had nothing but good things to say about Knight. However, he has a chance to show his appreciation with a win over Oregon State. Moore has the team playing at an elite level, placing them at the No. 6 spot in the latest AP poll. However, the Ducks face huge tests with games against the Penn State Nittany Lions and Indiana Hoosiers looming.

For now, Lanning and his team's focus is on beating the Beavers and honoring Knight.