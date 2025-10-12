The Oregon football team entered Saturday's Top 10 clash with Indiana undefeated at 5-0. The visiting Hoosiers, a fellow Big Ten school, were also undefeated at 5-0. The Oregon football program was ranked third in the nation, while Indiana checked in at number seven. For most of their clash, it was a back-and-forth affair. However, two late interceptions by Oregon quarterback Dante Moore led to a 30-20 upset win for the Hoosiers. Ducks fans were in shambles on X, formerly Twitter, post-game. One fan, Oregon Ball Sports, posted a take about Moore on the social media platform after the defeat.

“Good news, Dante Moore returns next year,” posted the Oregon football fan. “Bad news, Dante Moore returns next year.”

While Moore and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, two of college football's top quarterbacks, were pretty evenly matched throughout the game, Mendoza was the signal caller who came out on top. Moore's decision-making when the game was on the line was certainly questionable. If the Oregon football team wants to get back on track next Saturday, Moore needs to be on his A-game. Can the Heisman Trophy contender get back to his previous form across the country at Rutgers?

Can Oregon football rebound next Saturday against Rutgers?

Article Continues Below

Despite dropping their first matchup of the season, the Oregon football team still has a path to the College Football Playoff. Based on the chaos that has occurred so far this campaign, a Big Ten Championship game berth is still possible. So is a spot in the CFP as a large team. Still, if Moore can't get back on track next week on the East Coast, the Oregon football program could drop its second straight game. Many Oregon fans, like X user Timothy Johnson, believe Moore's shot at the Heisman Trophy has gone up in smoke.

Dante Moore’s in the Heisman race after finally playing a team that doesn’t stink to high heaven pic.twitter.com/YIPCRCbVKJ — Timothy Johnson (@MiamiCanes1971) October 11, 2025

“Dante Moore’s in the Heisman race after finally playing a team that doesn’t stink to high heaven,” reacted the Oregon football fan.

However, if Moore can get back to the potential Heisman form he showed in the season's first few weeks, the Oregon football team should be able to handle Rutgers on the road. The rest of Oregon football's schedule is forgiving, as road trips to Iowa in a few weeks and to Washington at the end of the campaign are the Ducks' toughest remaining tests. Can the Oregon football program go on another winning streak and clinch its second straight CFP appearance?