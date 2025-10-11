The hype is real surrounding Oregon Football as they take on Indiana on Saturday. There was head coach Dan Lanning taking his shirt off on College Gameday and alumni Sabrina Ionescu being the guest picker.

On Saturday's pregame show, famed analyst Kirk Herbstreit pledged his allegiance to the Beaver State by hopping on a motorcycle driven by the Oregon Duck.

Furthermore, the showdown features two undefeated Top 10 teams. Oregon is currently No.3 at 5-0 and Indiana is No.7 at 5-0 as well. Not only that, but the focus will be on the quarterback clash between Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore. Both of whom are destined for the NFL.

As of now, Moore has 1,210 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 1 interception, and a 74.6% completion rate. Meanwhile, Mendoza has a very similar stat line with 1,208 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and leads the nation in passer rating (197.8).

Moore has 122 rushing yards and Mendoza has 102 yards.

Article Continues Below

Additionally, Coach Lanning is pumping up the fans, 54,000 strong to be exact. Meanwhile, the Ducks are in the midst of their second full season in the Big Ten conference. Last year, in their debut season, the Ducks came away with the Big Ten conference title.

At Oregon, Kirk Herbstreit is picking up where Lee Corso left off

For many ESPN viewers, Herbstreit is the last remaining part of an earlier era of College Football on ESPN that included Lee Corso. After Corso retired after 38 seasons, it is Herbstreit that is continuing to keep the tradition of analysis mixed with fandom alive.

Since 1995, Herbstreit has been an analyst on ESPN after playing at Ohio State. Additionally, he holds stints on ABC and has called everything from the Rose Bowl to the National Championship game.

Also, Herbstreit has captured various honors for his work as an analyst including five Emmy Awards for Outstanding Studio Analyst and Outstanding Event Analyst.