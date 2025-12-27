Oregon Ducks' College Football Playoff run took a minor but notable roster hit just after Christmas, as reserve offensive lineman Lipe Moala decided to explore new opportunities elsewhere.

The timing stood out, coming in the middle of a postseason push, but it also highlighted the depth and competition that currently define the Ducks’ program.

“Oregon OL Lipe Moala is entering the transfer portal, he tells On3. The 6’6 330 OL appeared in 7 games in his time with the Ducks Moala won’t be with Oregon for the remainder of the playoffs.” On3’s Hayes Fawcett broke the news on X, formerly Twitter.

Moala’s decision adds his name to a short list of Ducks who have opted to transfer, even as Oregon remains one of the nation’s most attractive destinations.

Under head coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has time and again recruited and developed talent at a level that creates tough depth-chart realities, particularly in the trenches. While that depth is a strength, it also means some players inevitably look elsewhere for expanded roles.

Moala, listed at roughly 6-foot-5 and over 330 pounds, saw limited action during his time in Eugene, logging only a handful of snaps early this year before falling out of the regular rotation and travel squad. With Oregon steadily stacking offensive line talent, opportunities became increasingly scarce.

From Oregon’s perspective, the loss does not massively alter its postseason outlook. The Ducks have spent several seasons building one of the deepest offensive line rooms, allowing them to withstand departures without major disruption.

For Moala, however, the move is logical. His size and raw ability will be appealing to programs seeking immediate help up front, and interest is expected to be strong once he officially enters the portal.

Oregon, meanwhile, remains focused on its upcoming College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on January 1, 2026, with a semifinal berth on the line. As the Ducks chase a national title, Moala begins a new chapter — one that could offer the playing time his skill set suggests is still well within reach.