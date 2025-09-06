While their Week 1 59-13 drubbing of Montana State was considered to be an excellent performance, the Oregon football program was expected to win their opener. With the Oklahoma State Cowboys coming to Eugene, it was thought that the Oregon football team would face a stiffer test in Week 2. As it turns out, the Ducks were even more dominant, defeating the Big 12 member Cowboys 69-3. Wobbles, the Oregon football mascot, continued to keep the mood light throughout the victory. At one point, he was dressed as a Labubu, as shared by ESPN's SportsCenter on X, formerly Twitter.

As usual, Wobbles brought his manic and fun energy to the Oregon football faithful. The offense scored the entirety of their 69 points in the first three quarters. Quarterback Dante Moore was the brightest star, passing for 266 yards and three scores on 16-of-21 passing. The Oregon football team scored five rushing touchdowns, led by Noah Wittington's four carries for 91 yards and a touchdown. Ahead of their Big Ten opener at Northwestern next weekend, it appears that Moore and the Ducks offense are firing on all cylinders. Will this performance help lead to another win next Saturday on the road?

Oregon football rides offense to dominant win over Oklahoma State

In the wake of such an enormous win, it's fair to wonder whether Northwestern will stand a chance against the visiting Oregon football team next Saturday. After all, the Wildcats lost to Tulane in Week 1 before rebounding to thump a visiting Western Illinois Saturday. If Northwestern can't handle Tulane, it's likely that Moore and the Ducks will have their way with them. Even if they are visiting the Wildcats.

For now though, the Oregon football program will stay locked in on starting 3-0 with a win halfway across the country. Following Northwestern and a trip to in-state rival Oregon State, it's likely that a Week 5 matchup in Happy Valley against number two Penn State will be a tilt of undefeated teams in primetime. If that is the case, an Oregon football win would not only cement them as a Big Ten title contender, but a College Football Playoff contender once again.