Oregon football showed a relentless display of fury against Oklahoma State. All after Mike Gundy fired off some words toward Dan Lanning. Which quarterback Dante Moore clearly took personal and likened it to attacking a “family member.”

Moore and the Ducks blasted the Cowboys in astonishing fashion: Rolling to a 69-3 romp at Autzen Stadium. The performance on Oklahoma State's side led to fans ripping Gundy.

Plus persuaded Moore to light into the longtime Cowboys head coach. Which he shared via Zachary Neel of USA Today after the game.

“When you attack our head coach, it's like you're attacking my dad. You're attacking a family member,” Moore bluntly shared. “For him to attack Phil [Knight] and attack Coach Lanning and attack the team was personal. We were gonna keep the foot on the neck and make sure we score these points and try to break the scoreboard.”

Oregon delivered breakout plays on Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

The Ducks entered into a venue known to crank the volume up. They increased the speed and intensity from there after the opening kickoff.

And pulled off one big play after another to put the game away immediately.

Freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore executed an epic catch. Roasting the coverage Oklahoma State threw at him and hopping over one defender in route to the end zone.

Oregon true freshman Dakorien Moore showing why he was a 5-star Plus+ prospect and the No. 1 WR in the 2025 cycle. Roasts the coverage for a long TD https://t.co/lELu1N47PQ pic.twitter.com/NXCMHW9SGv — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) September 6, 2025

Dakorien Moore scored his first touchdown of his highly-anticipated college career. As he came to Eugene with five-star accolades.

Noah Whittington rose as the first Duck to get the scoring started — accelerating to a 59-yard touchdown run to start the scoring. Moore's TD followed on the next drive.

Dierre Hill Jr. added to the scoring onslaught with his 19-yard rushing score. Moore, a prized College Football Transfer Portal addition from UCLA, threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns on 16-of-21 passing. Jordon Davison and Jayden Limar scored their own rushing TDs on the Big 12 foe.

Oregon even scored all of its 69 points before the fourth quarter arrived.