The Abdul Carter and Micah Parsons comparison circulated the Penn State football program for quite some time. While the two are similar, there are still some differences between the two.

Although Carter has been rumored to be the No. 1 pick, there is good reason for it. For starters, he made a major leap in his junior season. He was named an All-American, as well as winning the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Secondly, Carter led the nation with 24 tackles for loss. Again, the Parsons and Carter comparisons are there, yet still different.

One assistant who squared off against Penn State football has a different comparison for the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

“He reminds me of Von Miller,” the coach said via Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. “He’s really bendy around the edge and such a speed rusher. He’s slippery enough to make your tackle completely whiff, and it’s a TFL. You hoped he slipped on that bad grass at Penn State.

“He’s a little different from Micah, who I think has more tenacity and physicality in his game and plays stronger. Abdul is much more bendy. Micah destroys people on the inside moves. He’ll shimmy, counter, and get inside, and that’s how you get sacks really quick. Abdul is really trying to win with speed around the edge.”

Abdul Carter and Micah Parsons have lifted Penn State football

Both linebackers were elite at their respective positions. While they technically played the same position, both were used very differently. Parsons was more used as a coverage linebacker and scanning the middle of the field.

He could still get to the quarterback, but his athleticism was best used in coverage. For Carter, it's completely different. While the latter has shown promise in coverage, he excels in getting to the quarterback.

For instance, the Penn State football junior had 12 sacks, to go along with the 24 tackles for loss. He's able to break through the offensive line and be a key disruptor.

Still, being compared to Von Miller is not bad at all. He's the Super Bowl L MVP, in addition to an All-Pro and multiple-time Pro Bowler.

No matter what happens, Carter will still be the top linebacker taken off of the board. At this point, it might be a matter of where he ends up that will be the question.

His skill set rivals someone like Miller. The latter won the 2011 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and has had an illustrious career. The same can likely happen for the former Penn State football standout.