Penn State’s football team head coaching search is heating up after the dismissal of James Franklin, and one name that continues to surface is Nebraska’s Matt Rhule. The former Nittany Lion linebacker was asked about the opening during his Monday media availability.

While he didn’t directly express interest, he also didn’t shut the door on a potential return to State College.

“This place is elite,” Rhule said when asked about Penn State. “I want to be a great father and a great college football coach, so I won’t talk much about job openings when they come.” Rhule, who rebuilt both Temple and Baylor into contenders before taking over Nebraska, remains one of the most respected program architects in the country.

His close relationship with Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft, who hired him at Temple in 2012, only fuels speculation that he’s a leading candidate.

According to On3, Kraft officially addressed the media Monday, a day after Franklin’s firing, and confirmed that the search for Penn State’s 17th head coach is underway.

Kraft emphasized that the decision was not made “because of a three-game thing,” noting that discussions began as early as Saturday night. While it’s unclear whether Penn State will use a search firm, Kraft stated he will personally lead a “national search.”

Early reports indicate that Kraft already has a shortlist of preferred candidates, including Indiana’s Curt Cignetti, who visits Happy Valley next month, and Rhule himself.

However, sources told On3 that Kraft might “take a big swing” at Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman, who has posted a 37-11 record in three seasons and led the Fighting Irish to the national title game last year.

Other potential names include Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, and Duke’s Manny Diaz — each offering a different blend of experience, recruiting strength, and program-building pedigree.

For Kraft, this marks the biggest coaching decision of his career, one that could define Penn State football for the next decade.

As media analyst Joe Klatt recently suggested, Penn State may also look within the Big Ten footprint for an “under-the-radar” option, such as Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline. Hartline has developed several first-round NFL receivers and could bring both youth and elite recruiting power to State College.

With recruiting season approaching, time is critical for Kraft to finalize a hire who can stabilize the locker room and keep the program nationally relevant. Whether that person is Rhule, Freeman, or a surprise candidate, Penn State’s next chapter will be shaped by the boldness of this decision.