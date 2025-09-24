When Drew Allar shows, Penn State flows.

The No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions are reliant on their star quarterback. A team that is run-heavy won't see any CFP success if Drew Allar isn't playing at an elite level.

The senior is one of the best quarterbacks this program has had in years. The last quarterback to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft was Kerry Collins in 1995. Many believe Allar will be the next Penn State QB taken in the first round this coming April. This discussion is evolving quickly, as this big-time matchup against No. 6 Oregon on Saturday is a true test for that to come true.

College football insider Pete Thamel recently wrote about Allar and how his hard work is paying off. Allar understands what is in front of him.

“‘No shirt is safe around him now.' Drew Allar has worked hard to position himself to be the first PSU 1st-round QB since 1995. In his final ride in State College, can he and his team find the ‘The Difference' on the treacherous terrain from great to elite?”

Allar's numbers won't be eye-opening. His size, strength, IQ, and throwing power will be what get him drafted in the first round. Allar's quick decision-making needs to improve, and when it does, he can be a dangerous threat this season and in the NFL. There aren't many QBs in the NFL with his size, and the ones who are are perennial MVP candidates.

On the season, Allar has four TD passes with one interception and 626 passing yards. His 38.8 QBR must improve.

Head coach James Franklin spoke about stopping Oregon's potent offense.

“When you have multiple wide receivers that can hurt you in a game, can go the distance, it changes how defensive coordinators approach the game,” Franklin said, per The Daily Collegian. “When you have multiple weapons, it becomes very difficult.”

This contest on Saturday will be must-watch TV. The Top 6 squads go at it to put themselves in a position to win the Big Ten.