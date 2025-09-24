The Week 5 Power Rankings saw another shuffle after a loaded Saturday, but Penn State held firm near the top. At 4-0, the Nittany Lions enter their biggest test yet with Oregon coming to town for the annual White Out.

The Penn State football team has cruised past its early slate, but conference play brings a higher level of intensity and scrutiny. With expectations of a College Football Playoff berth, every game carries extra weight for James Franklin and his program.

Nicole Auerbach of On3 spoke with James Franklin about life inside that pressure cooker, where even a 10-2 season isn’t enough to satisfy everyone. Franklin admitted pressure exists but insisted it’s part of the deal at Penn State.

“I’m not going to act like there’s no pressure,” Franklin said. “But I would also say that if you’re living a lifestyle as the head coach where you feel the pressure all the time, then you probably shouldn’t be the head coach. If you’re the starting quarterback at Penn State and you’re constantly feeling that pressure, then you probably shouldn’t be the quarterback at Penn State. There’s just part of this that when you decide to come to a place like Penn State, this is what comes with it.”

James Franklin also said:

“You don’t fill up a 107,000-seat stadium consistently like we do without people being passionate and fanatical, right? So, this is why you chose Penn State. It’s why I came here as the head coach, to have these types of opportunities and to play these types of games. We chose this, and I think that that’s an important reminder for all of us.”

That mindset will be tested immediately with Oregon visiting Beaver Stadium. The Ducks boast one of the nation’s most explosive offenses, and Franklin acknowledged that containing their weapons will be difficult.

He pointed to Oregon’s multiple threats at wide receiver and its constant pre-snap movement as challenges his defense must prepare for.

Still, James Franklin believes his team is better equipped this year because of the competitive reps they get in practice against Penn State’s own deep offense.

Saturday night will also be a chance for Franklin to push back against a familiar narrative. Despite building the Penn State football team into a consistent national contender, critics highlight his struggles in games against elite conference opponents.

Oregon’s arrival in the Big Ten only raises the stakes further.

Quarterback Drew Allar will need to deliver in the biggest spotlight of his young career. With 626 passing yards and four touchdowns through four games, Allar has been steady, but Penn State will need explosive plays to keep pace.

A win under the White Out lights would not just keep the Lions unbeaten, it would reaffirm Franklin’s message about embracing pressure rather than fearing it.