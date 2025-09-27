Penn State football coach James Franklin is confident the atmosphere for tonight's highly anticipated matchup vs. Oregon will be electric.

Ahead of the rematch of last year's Big Ten Championship Game, Franklin was asked by Pat McAfee on ‘College Gameday' earlier today what he expected from the more than 100,000 in attendance at Beaver Stadium tonight. And Franklin did not miss the opportunity to make a bold claim.

“This will be the best environment in the history of College Football tonight,” Franklin said. “I feel very strongly about that.”

"This will be the best environment in the history of College Football tonight.. I feel very strongly about that" ~ @coachjfranklin

There's good reason to believe it, too.

McAfee said the Penn State athletic director told him there is expected to be more than 110,000 fans in the stadium, and considering tonight is a ‘White Out' and potentially the biggest home game for the Nittany Lions of this season or many seasons preceding it.

Penn State has won its last six White Out games, dating back to 2019, and eight of its last nine, including its 2016 defeat of No. 2 Ohio State.

Oregon enters tonight's game with a 4-0 record on the season and has the distinction of having never lost a game in the Big Ten. Last season, their inaugural season in the Big Ten, the Ducks went 9-0 in the conference and defeated the Nittany Lions in the conference title game.

Penn State is 3-0 after blowing out its three non-conference opponents — Nevada, FIU, and Villanova — to open the season.

If the Nittany Lions can beat Oregon tonight, they would appear to have a relatively clear path to a 7-0 start, considering the upcoming slate vs. UCLA, Northwestern, and Iowa. Then, they would play Ohio State, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the country, in Columbus. A home matchup vs. Indiana follows.

Penn State vs. Oregon will kick off at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBC.