The third-ranked Penn State football program might face the biggest test of its season on Saturday. The sixth-ranked Oregon Ducks, reigning Big Ten champions, will visit Happy Valley to take on the Nittany Lions. In a primetime clash, both undefeated squads look to pick up a victory. A win would ensure an easier path to not only the Big Ten title game, in which both teams participated in last season, but to the College Football Playoff as well. Penn State football signal caller Drew Allar shared how disappointing the Big Ten championship game loss was to him on Pat McAfee's daily show, which shared the exchange via X, formerly Twitter.

"That game last year to end our season left a bad taste in my mouth.. I think that can go for a lot of guys on our team and that's why a lot of us came back" ~ @AllarDrew

“That game last year to end our season left a bad taste in my mouth… I think that can go for a lot of guys on our team, and that's why a lot of us came back,” Allar said on Friday.

The Penn State football team also made it to the CFP despite a 45-37 loss to the Ducks in Indianapolis last December. Based on how the game ended, it's no wonder that Allar had a bad taste in his mouth. However, the focus has undoubtedly moved onto Saturday's primetime tilt. Under the lights of Beaver Stadium, the Penn State football program will have a full White Out behind them. Can Allar and the Nittany Lions avenge last year's Big Ten title game loss and continue their undefeated start?

Penn State football looks to win a huge matchup versus Oregon on Saturday

Allar has had quite a bit of NFL Draft buzz already. However, his decision to wait another season to join the NFL was rooted in the belief that the Penn State football program has unfinished business this year. The Nittany Lions have come close so many times under long-time head coach James Franklin, but they've frequently fallen short. Will 2025 be the season that the Penn State football team breaks through? Allar believes so, citing Franklin as “a big reason” why he came back to Happy Valley, as McAfee shared via X.

"Coach Franklin is a big reason why I came back this season.. I think we have the best Head Coach in the country" ~ @AllarDrew

“Coach Franklin is a big reason why I came back this season… I think we have the best Head Coach in the country,” stated Allar.

Franklin is certainly considered to be one of college football's best coaches. However, his Penn State football program needs to show that it can take the next step. Winning against the Ducks on Saturday would go a long way in establishing the Nittany Lions as a true CFP contender. Will Franklin, Allar, and the rest of the Penn State football program continue their push towards silverware Saturday evening?