Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin stated that he knows the fans are frustrated after the Nittany Lions lost to the Oregon Ducks 30-24 in double overtime on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. With this defeat, Penn State has dropped to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten.

Following the game, Franklin addressed the fanbase after the Nittany Lions failed to take advantage of a loud White Out atmosphere with 111,015 fans in attendance.

“We have a passionate fan base, 111,000. The environment was awesome. They're passionate. And when we win, there's nothing better. When we lose, there's nothing worse. So, I get it. I get the frustration. That comes with a fan base that is invested and cares. So, I get it,” Franklin said.

After being down 17-3 entering the last quarter, Penn State forced overtime in the game. Drew Allar threw a touchdown pass to Devonte Ross. But, Dillon Thieneman of Oregon intercepted Allar in the second overtime for the loss.

This result is another setback for Franklin against the top opponents. His record against the AP top-10 teams is 4-26 overall and 4-21 during his Penn State tenure. Against top-5 teams, he's just 1-15.

Allar faces similar issues against top-ranked teams. The quarterback is now 0-6 against AP top-six opponents, despite throwing for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 14 of 25 passing. His late interception wiped out what had been a clutch fourth-quarter play.

Franklin has also talked about these disappointing results, saying, “I understand that narrative … it's reality. These are the facts. … I completely understand, and I accept responsibility.”

After an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2024-25 season, the Nittany Lions began the season with championship dreams. However, starting off 0-1 in Big Ten play puts pressure on Franklin and Penn State before they face Ohio State and Indiana in the coming weeks.