The Penn State Nittany Lions moved to 2-0 on the season with a 34-0 win over the FIU Panthers. After a blowout win for Penn State over the Nevada Wolf Pack last week, the team looks ready to be a College Football Playoff contender all season long. However, James Franklin saw issues with the Nittany Lions' effort in Week 2, despite another good game from Drew Allar.

Penn State faces a tough road to the CFP in the Big 10. Ohio State is off to a good start in its title defense season. Oregon, Michigan, and Illinois all stand in Franklin's way this season. Despite the challenge, few teams have more tools to improve than the Nittany Lions. Allar is one of the top quarterbacks in the country and should continue to improve over time.

While Penn State walked away with its second straight home win, Franklin was not happy. According to Penn State reporters Audrey Snyder and Tyler Donohue, the head coach expects better from the stars on his roster, harping on the little details. In his opinion, the Nittany Lions should not have had a tough time dealing with FIU on their home turf.

“I think we made it harder than it needed to be in a lot of areas,” Franklin said.

“I didn't think he was in his normal rhythm,” Franklin said about his quarterback. “We had some drops. He had some throws that he normally makes that he didn't.”

Luckily for Penn State, it has one more week to fine tune details before hosting Oregon in Week 4. If Franklin can get through to Allar and the rest of his team, the Nittany Lions have what it takes to challenge for the national title. However, performances like the one against FIU is simply not good enough. Despite the win, Penn State has a lot to work on as the season continues.