Penn State football boosted cornerback two months ago via transfer addition Jeremiah Cooper. Now the Nittany Lions landed a younger talent in the form of four-star CB Semajay Robinson.

The 6-foot-3 defender confirmed his decision with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals Saturday afternoon. Robinson turns down some notable powers in the process: Missouri, Virginia, Pitt and Florida State for PSU.

He also fired off this stirring message via Fawcett after his verbal commitment.

“I’m gonna be the greatest before it’s all said and done,” Robinson said, while ending his statement with a lion emoji.

New Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell emerges as a big winner here. He lands a top 50 Florida prospect on the College Football Recruiting trail, as Robinson stars for Dillard High in Fort Lauderdale. Robinson additionally becomes Campbell's first 2027 commitment.

Robinson cites Terry Smith as a chief reason behind choosing the Big Ten power.

“It’s really all about Coach Terry and his coaching,” Robinson said to Ryan Snyder of On3/Rivals after his commitment. “The way he’s been able to coach and develop guys like Joey Porter Jr., those are guys I model my game after. He’s got a strong legacy there and has developed a lot of guys.”

Recruiting assistant Alan Zemaitis helped court Robinson too. Campbell he also conversed with.

“Coach Campbell has a great personality. I really like what he stands for and I’m excited to keep building a stronger bond with him,” Robinson added.

Campbell landed in Happy Valley on Dec. 5 and immediately hit the portal market hard. Now he's landed the future of the CB room.