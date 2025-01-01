Don't look now, Penn State football fans, but the Nittany Lions are one step closer to making history, advancing to the second round of the College Football Playoffs after a commanding win over the Boise State Broncos 31-14.

And one of the stars of the game? Well, that would be Tyler Warren, the Nittany Lions' do-it-all tight end/fullback/H-Back/Wildcat quarterback who might just be the best player in college football regardless of position. Taking the field for what could have, but thankfully, wasn't his final college football game, Warren caught 63 yards on six receptions for two touchdowns on the way to a total PSU beatdown.

Discussing how it felt to share the field with his teammates one more time as they took on one of the hardest-running teams in the NCAA, Warren told reporters after the game that he's proud of his entire team for coming together and working towards a shared goal, as that teamwork is a big reason why they were able to succeed in the showdown.

“I think it came down to us sticking together as an offense,” Warren told Penn State reporters via SI. “It’s been our deal all year, sticking to each other and trusting our process. There was no panic or urgency within us. We were just playing our game, and it worked out.”

Asked what he's looking forward to in the next round, which will come in the Sugar Bowl against the winner of Georgia vs. Notre Dame on December 1st, Warren noted that, for him, he just wants to take the field with his friends once more, as they only have so many more chances to do it before this chapter of their lives is over.

“To be able to play with these guys for one more week and have one more game with them means the world,” Warren told reporters. “Winning for coach Franklin on a stage like this means a lot to us, so it’s awesome. I’m glad I’ve got another week with these guys.”

A PSU lifer who has been with the team since his redshirt season back in 2020, Warren has appeared in 54 games for the Nittany Lions over his career, catching 141 balls for 1701 yards and 17 excluding his playoff appearances. And in 2024, he unlocked a new rushing element to his game with 24 attempts for 197 yards and four touchdowns and even got involved in the passing game, completing three of his six attempts for 35 yards and a touchdown.

With one, maybe two more games to play before he's selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, a prospect made easier by Brock Bowers' dominance with the Las Vegas Raiders, it's clear Warren isn't going to take this opportunity for granted, as no matter what he does in the future or where he plays, he'll never be able to throw on the Penn State blue and white outside of alumni events ever again.