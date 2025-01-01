Penn State has yet to silence its doubters, and it will not get the chance to until at least next week, but the team should be commended for the impressive effort it put forth against one of the best offensive talents in the country. The Nittany Lions stifled Ashton Jeanty and Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl, advancing to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff with a 31-14 win.

Although the Big Ten program was the clear favorite in the New Year's Eve clash, containing a dominant force like Jeanty figured to be an exhausting task. Penn State did what no other Boise State opponent could do, and that list includes Oregon. It made the 2024 Maxwell Award winner look human.

Jeanty flashed his stellar brand of power rushing on occasion, but the Lions silenced him for much of the night. He finished with 30 carries for 104 yards, which amounted to a measly 3.5 yards per carry. It was his lowest output of the year. The Heisman Trophy runner-up and future NFL Draft pick posted one of the greatest RB seasons ever, and yet, Penn State bottled him up in a do-or-die matchup.

Head coach James Franklin was thoroughly impressed with how his defense answered the challenge of Ashton Jeanty.”{We} did a tremendous job against one of the best running backs in college football,” he said after the win, per Tyler Donohue of 247 Sports. “We played lights out.”

James Franklin, Penn State football take care of business once more

The Nittany Lions raced off to a 14-0 lead and appeared to be on the verge of knocking out the Broncos early after forcing a Jeanty fumble late in the first quarter. They coughed the ball back to Boise State, though, and eventually fans were treated to a competitive CFP game. For a while, at least.

Penn State held a slim 17-14 advantage in the third quarter before terrific tight end Tyler Warren stretched the lead back to double digits with his second touchdown. Scouts were surely watching as the All-American leaped up to make the 13-yard grab. Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton then did what Boise State fans were waiting for Jeanty to do– break loose for a monster TD run.

James Franklin continues to succeed in convincing fashion against inferior squads. But his legacy is presently defined by his inability to overcome the genuine national title contenders. He and his team can shatter that narrative by prevailing in their next game.

Penn State football will face the winner of Notre Dame and Georgia on Jan. 9 in the Orange Bowl.