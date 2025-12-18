The 2025 Purdue football season was a disaster. The Boilermakers won their first two games, then lost 10 straight to close out the year. It was a bad first season for Barry Odom after he came over from UNLV. The Boilermakers were in desperate need of a complete makeover, and when doing that, there were going to be growing pains. Those pains came hard and fast this season, especially.

ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel was the first to report on the fact that the Boilermakers would have a new defensive coordinator next season. Mike Scherer is parting ways with Purdue after playing for Barry Odom and will pursue coaching opportunities around the country. The parting was voluntary, and there was no ill will between the two sides.

Thamel posted on X: “Purdue defensive coordinator Mike Scherer is no longer with the program and will pursue other coaching opportunities, sources told ESPN. Scherer played for Boilers coach Barry Odom at Missouri and has worked with Odom at multiple spots. A DC replacement hire is expected soon.”

Scherer had previously worked with Purdue coach Barry Odom at UNLV and Arkansas. A former Missouri linebacker, he played for the Tigers when Odom served as defensive coordinator and then eventually head coach.

The Boilermakers ranked 118th in yards allowed and 115th in points allowed, allowing 423.5 yards and 31.8 points per game, respectively.

As UNLV's defensive coordinator in 2024, Scherer helped the Rebels to 11 wins, tying the team record. He was the linebackers coach at Arkansas in 2021 and 2022, when Odom served as defensive coordinator.

Article Continues Below

With the report of Scherer's departure from the program on Thursday, Purdue has now had four significant staff moves since the 2025 campaign concluded.

Shortly after Purdue's season-ending blowout loss to Indiana, Odom parted ways with offensive line coach Vance Vice and running backs coach Lamar Conard. The Boilermakers then hired Zach Crabtree from Fresno State as the next offensive line coach.

Assistant wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall is also moving to the full-time wide receivers coach position at Purdue for the 2026 campaign. This reshuffling will most likely lead to former wide receivers coach Cornell Ford moving to coach running backs.

The Boilermakers will have a new look roster next season. Still, it seems like North Carolina transfer quarterback Ryan Browne will be back after being named the starter this season, which could provide stability.