The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are set to take on the Norfolk State Spartans in what should be a fun matchup. However, it appears that head coach Greg Schiano and his offense will be without their top wide receiver on the roster.

Reports indicate that Ian Strong will not play against Norfolk State on Saturday due to undisclosed reasons, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Strong is a junior at Rutgers who has recorded 16 receptions (tied for the most in the Big Ten) for 216 yards in his first two games this season.

“Sources: Rutgers will be without star wide receiver Ian Strong (undisclosed) against Norfolk State today. Strong led the Scarlet Knights in touchdown receptions last season and is tied for most receptions in the Big Ten this season.”

That's a notable loss for the Scarlett Knights, as Strong has been excellent so far this season. Schiano may reveal the true reason why his third-year wide receiver isn't playing on Saturday in due time. Until then, Rutgers will have to rely on KJ Duff and transfer DT Sheffield as the top two wide receivers, while tight end Kenny Fletcher Jr. could get more looks as well.

This is Ian Strong's first season of his collegiate career, where he is playing as the No. 1 wideout for Rutgers. He has worked his way up the depth chart over the years and is primed for a potential breakout year in the 2025-26 campaign. In 27 total games played, Strong has recorded 75 receptions, 1,122 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.

The Scarlet Knights are set to play in their third consecutive home game to begin the season. So far, Rutgers has looked solid with big wins over Ohio (34-31) and Miami, OH (45-17). The team will have a chance to advance to a 3-0 record against an FCS program in Norfolk State.