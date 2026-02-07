Head coach Greg Schiano's sixth season at the helm was a bit disappointing, as the Rutgers football program finished 5-7, missing out on a bowl game. As Schiano looks to get the Scarlet Knights back on track in year seven of his second tenure at the school, an overhaul on defense was needed. Now, it looks as if Schiano has found his new defensive coordinator. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel via X, formerly Twitter, Rutgers will hire South Dakota head coach Travis Johansen as the next leader of its defense.

“Johansen has informed his team in a meeting that he’s leaving for Rutgers,” Thamel reported. “He’s agreed to a three-year deal, which is expected to be formalized shortly, per sources.”

Hiring Johansen is a massive move for Schiano. Robb Smith was let go after just one season leading Rutgers' defense, as the unit finished 118th overall in team defense. If the Scarlet Knights want to return to a plus-.500 record and bowl eligibility, which will need to improve. Can Johansen become the latest FCS coach to make a successful transition to Division I football?

Rutgers looks to rise through the Big Ten standings in 2026

Over the last few seasons, many FCS coaches have made the successful transition to Division I football. Chris Klieman had a successful tenure as the head coach at Kansas State until his recent retirement. Curt Cignetti is the best example, leading Indiana to its first national title in program history in just his second year in charge.

If Johansen has the impact that Schiano hopes he can, he might not make it the full three years at Rutgers. Offenses are constantly evolving, and the former South Dakota head coach has shown he can lead a defense. Can the Scarlet Knights improve on last year's 118th ranking? If so, a climb up the Big Ten standings and even more could be in the cards this fall.