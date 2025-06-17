SMU football is establishing itself as a force on the college football recruiting trail. Especially as they attempt to capitalize on its College Football Playoff appearance.

Now the Mustangs are inching closer at landing a top 25 wide receiver from within the state. Proving Rhett Lashlee and his staff are winning over the best recruits from Texas.

Jaylen Warren is now considering the Atlantic Coast Conference runner-up. The four-star revealed a final three of SMU, TCU and Houston.

SMU, however, is the lone CFP team of his final list. The Rosharon, Texas native and Iowa Colony High star reeled in 33 total offers before announcing his top three.

The Mustangs would land the state's No. 24 ranked talent per 247Sports. Warren ranks as the nation's No. 21 ranked WR. He's set July 13 as his commitment date.

SMU winning over recruits over big-name powers

Lashlee and his staff have pulled in some significant wins on the trail.

SMU out-recruited Bill Belichick and North Carolina for cornerback Braylon Edwards. The Duncanville native once considered UNC before choosing the Mustangs.

SMU then defeated in-state powers Texas and Texas A&M for one other ultra-talented WR. Aljour Miles chose SMU over the Southeastern Conference representatives back on May 4. The four-star gives SMU a 6-foot-3, 210-pound talent.

So what is it about the Dallas university that's winning over Warren? He revealed why in a conversation with Mike Roach of 247Sports Monday.

“It's a great program overall and they have great coaches,” Warren began. “They have a lot of history with each other, so the chemistry is there. The players speak highly of the athletics and academics as well.”

He's fresh off scoring 14 receiving touchdowns last season. Warren is additionally a track star — one who runs a reported 10.1 time in the 100-meter dash. He's also been clocked at 4.50 in the 40-yard dash.

Lashlee and the Mustangs land a burner if they complete the recruitment of Warren. He already visited the campus on June 6.