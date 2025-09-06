Sometimes, all you need is a little luck in football. The SMU Mustangs faced off against the Baylor Bears in their second game of the college football season. On the first play of the game, the Mustangs got a lucky break that helped them set the tempo of the game.

On the first play of the game, SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings found wide receiver Romello Brinson coming open on a post route. However, Jennings slightly underthrew the ball, allowing a Baylor defensive back to make a play on the ball. The DB was able to tip the ball up… but that gave Brinson the opportunity to snag control of the ball. After that, Brinson took it all the way to the endzone for six.

Can we start every game with a Romello Brinson deep ball TD? Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/JTjaFuvaY8 — SMU Football (@SMUFB) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Mustangs scored the extra point after the Brinson touchdown. After making a stop on the other end, SMU would drive down the field again to push the score to 10-0 at the time of writing this article.

SMU started its season on a high note last week after dispatching Texas A&M-Commerce 42-13. Jennings played well, completing 22 of his 30 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. The only blemish on the Mustangs quarterback's play was one interception. Brinson was the leading pass-catcher as well for SMU, catching seven passes for 121 yards and one touchdown.

Heading into Week 2, SMU more or less maintained its ranking in the AP Top 25 list, dropping one spot from #16 to #17.